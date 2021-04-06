Night Curfew Imposed In Delhi From 10 Pm To 5 Am Till April 30: Who Is Exempted | India News – Times Of India – Tech Kashif

LATEST

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Tuesday imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30 in view of rising Covid-19 cases, officials said.
The city recorded 3,548 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Monday, while 15 more people succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 11,096, according to the Delhi health department.
The order for night curfew will continue till April 30. The curfew will be in place from 10 pm to 5 am, said a government official.
However, there are some who are exempted from movement restrictions whereas some are allowed to move around only if they have an e-pass that can be obtained by applying on the website www.delhi.qov.in.
Who are exempted from night curfew:
* Government officials involved in essential and emergency health services such as Police, prisons, home guards, civil defence, fire services, district administration, pay and account office, electricity, water and sanitation, public
transport (Air/Railways/Buses), disaster management and related services, NIC, NCC and municipal services.
* All private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedical, etc. and other hospital services (such as hospitals, diagnostic centres, clinics, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies and other medical & health services), on the production of valid I card.

* Pregnant women and patients for getting medical / health services.
* Person coming from/going to Airports/Railway stations/lSBTs allowed to travel on the production of a valid ticket
* Officers/officials· related to the functioning of offices of diplomats of various countries as well as
persons holding any constitutional post on the production of valid I card.
* There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement/transportation of essential/non-essential goods. No separate permission / e-pass will be required for such movements.
* Movement of persons related to commercial and private establishments such as grocery shops, general stores, chemist, ATMs, petrol/CNG stations, security services etc. is allowed only if they have an e-pass.
* People going for Covid-19 vaccination are exempted.
* Public transport such as Delhi Metro/ public buses/ autos/ taxis shall be allowed to function within its stipulated time.
The government has also assured of uninterrupted delivery of public and emergency services by authorities.

