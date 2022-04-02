Night One Live Stream, Cards, Start Time, How To Watch

One of the biggest developments in sports entertainment has finally returned to normalcy.

After two straight years without any crowds, limited capacity crowds due to COVID-19 restrictions, WrestleMania 38 will be at 100% capacity for the first time since 2019.

The event, which takes place at AT&T Stadium in Texas, will also continue the tradition that began in 2020 at WrestleMania 36 with two consecutive nights of shows, with a total of 14 matches between the two nights.

The night of the event featured headlines from some of the biggest names in the women’s division, a viral star making her WWE in-ring debut, the much-anticipated reveal of a mystery contestant, and the return of WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Here’s everything you need to know for the night of WrestleMania 38:

When does…