LATEST

Nightside Report May 9, 2021: Safety Alert issued at Lawrence Tech, Frost advisory goes into effect overnight, GM partners with drone company – WDIV ClickOnDetroit

Safety Alert issued after woman sexually assaulted on Lawrence Tech campus

DETROIT – Police are looking for a man in connection with a sexual assault that happened Saturday afternoon on campus at Lawrence Technological University.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Campus Safety Department at 248-204-3945 or the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.

Click here to read more.

The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 862,633; Death toll now at 18,206

Metro Detroit weather: Frost Advisory after rain leaves Sunday evening

Sunday evening will be chilly as families prepare dinner, but rain showers leave and weaken well before the sun sets. Temperatures fall to the low 40s by nightfall.

See the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • One Metro Detroit woman who lost her mother at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic is honoring her legacy by trying to get others vaccinated. Click here to read more.
  • One of the Big Three is partnering with a local drone company, using the aerial vehicles to help manufacture automobiles. Click here to read more.
  • A NASA launch in Virginia on Sunday, May 9, may provide a brief light show for the Eastern half of the U.S., including Michigan. Click here to read more.
  • History lovers have a chance to own pieces of the original Mackinac Bridge with parts of the bridge’s steel grating placed on auction. Click here to read more.

Saturday, May 8, 2021

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

71
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
49
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
27
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
21
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
19
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
19
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
19
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
19
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top