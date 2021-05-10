Nightside Report May 9, 2021: Safety Alert issued at Lawrence Tech, Frost advisory goes into effect overnight, GM partners with drone company – WDIV ClickOnDetroit

Safety Alert issued after woman sexually assaulted on Lawrence Tech campus
DETROIT – Police are looking for a man in connection with a sexual assault that happened Saturday afternoon on campus at Lawrence Technological University.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Campus Safety Department at 248-204-3945 or the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.
