Niharika Konidela did nothing wrong, says father Naga Babu after Hyderabad pub raid

“Our conscience is very clear, I request you not to spread unwanted speculations,” Naga Babu said in a video statement to the media.

With actor and producer Niharika Konidela’s name being associated with the pub raid in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills on April 3, her father Naga Babu Konidela has issued a video statement saying his daughter was not at fault. Naga Babu, who is the brother of actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, said that Niharika had done nothing wrong, and requested people not to spread ‘unwanted speculations.’ Niharika was among the scores of people present at the Pudding and Mink pub in Radisson Blu hotel in the upscale Banjara Hills area when it was raided by Hyderabad police in the early hours of April 3.

