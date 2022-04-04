Niharika Konidela’s Father, Naga Babu On Her Detainment By Police, Says ‘She Has Done Nothing Wrong’

South Indian actress, Niharika Konidela, is the daughter of actor-producer, Nagendra Babu and niece of famous actors, Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. She had made her acting debut in the film industry with Oka Manasu in 2016. For the unversed, she had tied the knot with a business strategist, Chaitanya Jonnalagadda, on December 9, 2020, in a grand ceremony. One look at her wedding pictures, and it would show that Niharika’s wedding was a star-studded one. It was attended by popular celebs from the South Indian film industry like Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej and many more.

However, on April 3, 2022, Niharika Konidela was detained by the Hyderabad police along with more than 140 other people from a pub at Radisson Blu Hotel in Banjara Hills, where they had…