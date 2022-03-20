BUSINESS

NIJ Accelero+ Electric Scooter Launched to Run 190 Km in Single Charge, Know Price

Electric Vehicle (EV) maker NIJ Automotive has launched its electric scooter Accelero+. This scooter can be bought in two types of battery variants. You can buy it either with a Valve Regulated Lead-Acid (VRLA) battery or with a Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP) battery pack. There is only one variable available for lead-acid batteries while lithium ferro phosphate batteries are available in three gauge options. There are three ride modes in the Accelero+ Electric Scooter. The scooter can go up to a range of 120 to 190 kms depending on the ride mode.

NIJ Accelero+ Electric Scooter price

NIJ Automotive based in Agra, India has launched its Accelero+ Electric Scooter at an initial price of Rs.53 thousand. Depending on the battery pack used in the scooter, its price goes up to Rs 98,000. All prices are ex-showroom prices.

NIJ Automotive Accelero+ features

As mentioned earlier, the Accelero+ electric scooter can be bought in two types of battery variants. You can buy it either with a Valve Regulated Lead-Acid (VRLA) battery or with a Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP) battery pack. The Lithium Ferro Phosphate battery is available in three gauge options which include 1.5kW (48V), 1.5kW (60W) and a dual battery with 3kW (48V) capacity options. The scooter has three ride modes. In the most efficient mode, the scooter can go up to a range of 190 km on a single charge. This range is only possible in Eco Mode with a Lithium Ferro Phosphate battery. If you drive the scooter in city riding mode, then its range remains up to 120 km.

Its lead-acid battery can be charged by connecting it to a 3A power socket. The battery gets fully charged in 6 to 8 hours. Whereas its Lithium Ferro Phosphate battery can be fully charged in 3 to 4 hours by plugging it into the 6A power socket. The company has not shared details about the power or torque of the brushless DC motor used in the scooter. Shock absorbers are provided in the front and rear side of the scooter. For this, the company has given telescopic forks in the front and dual shock absorbers in the rear. In the braking system, a 180mm single disc is given in the front wheel and drum brake has been given in the rear wheel.

