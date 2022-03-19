Nij Accelero Plus Electric Scooter Launched In India Know Price Features Range Specifications Electric Vehicles In India – Ev: This electric scooter runs up to 190 km in full charge, the price is low, know features

{“_id”:”6235e188adfadd1365184546″,”slug”:”nij-accelero-plus-electric-scooter-launched-in-india-know-price-features-range-specifications-electric-vehicles-in-india”,” type”:”story”,”status”:”publish”,”title_hn”:”EV: This electric scooter runs up to 190 km on full charge, the price is low, know the features”, “category”:{“title” :”Automobiles”,”title_hn”:”auto-world”,”slug”:”automobiles”}}

The market for electric vehicles is growing in India. Even on this, electric scooters dominate the Indian EV space the most. In view of this, many EV startups have ventured into this space.



The market for electric vehicles is growing in India. Even on this, electric scooters dominate the Indian EV space the most. In view of this, many EV startups have ventured into this space. Agra-based electric vehicle manufacturer NIJ Automotive (NIJ Automotive) has launched the Accelero+ electric scooter in India. Prices of the NIJ Automotive Accelero+ start at Rs 53,000 and go up to Rs 98,000 depending on the battery pack. All these prices are ex-showroom. 3 Battery Options and Driving Range

The NIJ Automotive Accelero+ electric scooter is offered with either a Valve Regulated Lead-Acid (VRLA) or Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP) battery pack. The lead-acid battery pack is available in only one variant. The LFP battery pack is offered in three options – 1.5kW (48V), 1.5kW (60W) and a dual battery 3kW (48V). There are three riding modes available in NIJ Accelero+. Of these, in the most efficient mode, the electric scooter can be driven up to 190 km on full charging. This claimed range figure can only be achieved with the dual Lithium Ferro Phosphate battery setup in Eco mode. Whereas in city riding mode this figure is only 120 kms. Look, Features and Color Options

The company has launched this scooter in Imperial Red, Black Beauty, Pearl White and Gray Touch. Dual LED headlamps have been given in this scooter, due to which its look is quite attractive. Apart from this, LED DRLs and boomerang style LED indicators are also available. Talking about the features of the NIJ Accelero+, it includes a digital speedometer, USB charging, reverse assist and an easily accessible charge port. battery charging

The lead-acid battery pack can be charged by plugging it into the 3A power socket. This battery gets fully charged in 6 to 8 hours. The Lithium Ferro Phosphate battery pack can be charged in 3 to 4 hours when plugged into a 6A socket. NIJ Automotive has not disclosed the power or torque figures of the single brushless DC motor that powers the e-scooter. The scooter sports a sine wave controller for the motor. Suspension and braking

The electric Accelero+ scooter gets telescopic forks at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear for suspension. For braking, 180 mm disc has been given in the front and drum brakes are available in the rear. Size and Ground Clearance

The NIJ Accelero+ measures 1,720 mm in length, 690 mm in width and 1,100 mm in height. The Accelero+ electric scooter has a wheelbase of 1,280 mm and a ground clearance of 175 mm. The weight of this electric scooter is 86 kg and it can lift a maximum load of 150 kg. The maximum climb that the Accelero+ can climb is 12 degrees.