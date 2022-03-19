NIJ Launches Accelero+ Electric Scooter In India, Claims Upto 190 km Range

New Delhi, Auto Desk. The market of electric scooters is increasing in India, where many startup companies are trying their luck. In this sequence, NIJ Electric Vehicles has launched its new electric scooter Accelero+ in the Indian market. The starting price of this electric scooter is Rs 53,000 (ex-showroom).

Features

Talking about the features, the Accelero+ gets seat with backrest, grab rail, wide foot board, sporty ORVMs, hydraulic suspension and alloy wheels. This scooter is quite advanced in terms of features. It has been provided with many features including digital display, USB socket, cruise control, reverse gear, theft protection, anti-theft alarm, remote lock / unlock. The curb weight of the scooter is only 86 kg due to which it is capable of delivering better torque. The scooter can carry a maximum load of 150 kg. It gets disc brakes at the front and drum brakes at the rear, while hydraulic telescopic forks have been installed at the front and rear for suspension.

Charging and Range

Accelero+ has three riding modes – Eco, City and Sports. In Eco mode, it can be driven up to 190 km on a full charge, while in City mode it gives a range of 140 km. In sports mode, this scooter can be driven on the highway where it will give a range of 100 km. Its lead acid battery model takes 6-8 hours to fully charge, while the lithium battery model gets 100% charged in just 3-4 hours. The scooter is powered by a BLDC high torque motor, which comes with an IP6 rating and is completely waterproof. The Accelero+ can be driven at good speed like a petrol scooter. Its top speed is 55-60 km/h. Let us tell you that NIJ Electric Vehicles is already selling team models in the Indian market which include QV60, Flion and Accelero.

Design

Talking about the design, the NIJ Accelero+ electric scooter has been introduced in a very stylish design. All the lighting in this is given in LED. The headlights have been installed in the front apron of the scooter while LED turn indicators have been given on either side of it. The scooter has been given LED DRL in ‘V’ shape which is giving it a great look. The scooter is made available in four colors which include Imperial Red, Black Beauty, Pearl White and Gray Touch.

cost

This high-speed electric scooter has been introduced in the Indian market in two variants – Lithium Ion Battery and Lead Acid Battery, which have been priced at Rs 69,000 and Rs 53,000 (ex-showroom) respectively.

