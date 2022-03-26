Nikki Galrani, Aadhi Pinisetty got engaged in private ceremony: Reports

Chennai ,

As per the latest reports from Kollywood, the couple has indulged in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their family and friends and will soon make an official announcement.

Earlier, pictures of Nikki Galrani attending Adi’s father’s birthday party and outside the Hyderabad airport surfaced on social media, fueling the rumours.

On the work front, Adi has an upcoming bilingual film directed by Lingusamy and Nikki Galrani, awaiting the release of Idiot, a horror spoof film, on April 1.