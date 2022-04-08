Nikki Graham on Big Brother Icon as Dermot O’Leary and Vanessa Feltz on Channel 4 Viewers in Tears

Nicky Graham’s life was celebrated and her struggles were documented in a Channel 4 documentary on Thursday night. Watching onlookers brought tears to their eyes as family and friends remembered the star ahead of the first anniversary of her death.

The Big Brother icon tragically passed away on April 9 last year at the age of 39 after a long battle with an eating disorder. Nikki rose to fame during her appearance on series seven of the reality show in 2006 before returning to the Ultimate Big Brother show in 2010. She also appeared regularly on the spin-off show Bit on the Side and had her own reality series Princess Nikki on E4. ,

The documentary, Nikki Graham: Who Is She?, featured one of Nikki’s most memorable moments from her time in the famous house, lovingly speaking to her mother, Sue…