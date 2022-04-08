Nikki Graham’s BMI Was Just 10 When She Died, Her Mother Reveals

The mother of the late Big Brother star Nikki Graham has said her daughter had a BMI of 10 and was so “pathetic” she couldn’t walk up stairs when she died at the age of 38 while battling an eating disorder .
The TV personality appeared in the reality show’s seventh series in 2006, and became one of its most recognizable contestants, despite finishing fifth.
She later spoke publicly about how she developed anorexia as a child and struggled with the condition throughout her life, spending time in the hospital on several occasions.
Speaking ahead of the first anniversary of her death on 9 April, her mother Sue Graham told BBC Breakfast that her daughter began showing signs of an eating disorder at the age of eight, when she refused to sit in a restaurant. Had done it.
