Nikki Graham’s BMI Was Just 10 When She Died, Her Mother Reveals

The mother of the late Big Brother star Nikki Graham has said her daughter had a BMI of 10 and was so “pathetic” she couldn’t walk up stairs when she died at the age of 38 while battling an eating disorder .

The TV personality appeared in the reality show’s seventh series in 2006, and became one of its most recognizable contestants, despite finishing fifth.