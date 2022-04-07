Nikki Graham’s death exposes a fragmented care system failing people with anorexia

Nikki Graham was just eight years old when her mother, Susan, noticed the first signs of an eating disorder. It was a difficult time for the family; Her parents were on the verge of divorce, her grandfather was diagnosed with terminal cancer, and their 18-year-old dog had recently died. “I noticed that Nikki had become very serious. She never smiled; She was never happy,” Susan reveals. channel 4 in a new documentary Nikki Graham: Who is she?, “At the age of eight, he had the whole weight of the world on his shoulders.” Shortly after, Graham began to refuse food, and meal timing became a challenge. She was later diagnosed with anorexia nervosa, a serious mental health condition that she struggled with until her death on 9 April 2021 at the age of 38.

