Nikki Haley calls for tougher sanctions on Russia

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley was back in the Granite State for the first time since 2020. She was once again backing Republican Matt Mowers for the seat of Democrat Chris Pappas in New Hampshire’s First District. At a crowded tavern in Derry, Haley talks about increasing atrocities in Ukraine at the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin. “It’s an absolute war crime, and the last time we saw it, we saw it when (Bashar) al-Assad used chemical weapons in Syria. It’s unimaginable,” Haley said. Roads, mass graves. , Haley is calling on Washington to pass tougher sanctions against Russia – particularly in the energy sector. “Change and approve the energy companies. It will really …