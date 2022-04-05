Nikki Haley touts mowers during NH stop, Sununu shrugs off ‘crazy’ comment

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks to Matt Movers in Derry on Wednesday. But the hot topic among Republicans gathered at Foddy’s Tavern was Gov. Chris Sununu. Notably, his Gridiron Club dinner speech in which he called former President Donald Trump “f-ing crazy.”

“What was he thinking?” A GOP MLA expressed surprise in the incident.

“She [Sununu’s] Not making any friends like that,” added another.

Heli, who packed the venue on Wednesday afternoon, gave Sununu the benefit of the doubt. “I also did the gridiron,” Haley told NHJournal. “It’s about jokes. It’s about being funny. No, I don’t agree with that.” [Sununu’s statement], but I know what Chris was trying to do. He was trying to be funny and that’s all you have to do…