Nikki Tamboli breaks all limits of hotness, wreaks havoc in red midi dress, see photos

There is a lot of discussion these days about ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ and the contestants are also decorating their photos from Cape Town. Nikki Tamboli has shared many of her photos so far and now she has shared her hot photos in red dress.

Nikki Tamboli has worn a red color strappy midi dress. She looks very attractive in this dress. He gave the hair a curly look and kept it open. Her makeup is quite minimal.

Fans are going crazy after seeing Nikki’s style in this dress. Nikki from Cape Town is constantly seen posting her hot photos on social media. Prior to this, Nikki has also shared her photos in swimsuits.

Nikki Tamboli’s world of dressing senses is crazy. She is always seen experimenting with her wardrobes. Her dressing style in Bigg Boss was also well liked by the users.