Nikki Tamboli on her short trip plan with Rubina Dilaik: says, I don’t know if it will happen now – TMT Updates

Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik’s sisterhood was fairly evident in Bigg Boss 14. Even publish Bigg Boss, the 2 had been seen hanging out collectively and sharing the identical bond.

In an interview with BT Nikki spoke about her bond with Rubina and stated, “After I examined optimistic for COVID-19, Rubina would name me usually to investigate cross-check me. After I was dwelling quarantined, she used to provide me recommendation on the wholesome issues that I ought to eat that might assist me get well from the virus. She would ask me if I used to be consuming kadha and if I would like any assist. She was very caring and I used to be touched by her concern.”

Nikki additionally revealed that they had been even planning a visit collectively. “Rubina and I had been planning a brief journey someplace, however I don’t know if it’s taking place anymore given the present pandemic state of affairs. At occasions, we even discuss one another’s work to know what are we doing. Other than work, we discuss procuring (laughs!). Some time again, we each had been in Chandigarh for some private work, however we made a while to satisfy one another. We went procuring and had numerous good meals. It was such a enjoyable time,” she signed off.

