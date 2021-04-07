Nikki Tamboli Sets The Internet On Fire In Her Sexy Barbie-inspired Dress, See Video – Tech Kashif

LATEST

Nikki Tamboli, who has predominantly worked in the South industry, became a household name after participating in the 14th season of Bigg Boss. The model-turned-actress gained popularity due to her competitive spirit and appealing fashion choices inside the house. After stepping out of the house, Nikki has been busy shooting for music videos and promoting various brands on her Instagram account. Nikki, who is an avid social media user, often takes the internet by storm with her gorgeous photoshoots and quirky videos and reels. On Tuesday, Nikki posted yet another reel of her flaunting her toned body in a Barbie-inspired dress. In the reel, Nikki strikes a series of sensuous poses as the camera captures her sexy physique.

Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli, who recently tested negative for the novel coronavirus, has shifted to a new apartment. She took to social media to give a glimpse of her new house to her fans. However, it is yet to be decorated and settled as the place is currently full of boxes.

Nikki Tamboli had earlier shared the news of testing positive on social media for Covid. She informed her fans that she isolated herself at her home. She had returned from Chandigarh a few weeks back where she was shooting for a music video. She will be paired with Khuda Hafiz fame Arradhya Mann in the song.

