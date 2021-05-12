Nikki Tamboli showed her bold style in Khatron Ke Khiladi

Bigg Boss 14 fame South actor Nikki Tamboli is in the news again. Nikki has participated as a contestant in the game of threats. Shooting of the player of the dangers has started in Cape Town right now. Nikki has shared photos of her first stunt. In this, Nikki is wearing a blue color bikini.

His fashion sense is well appreciated. He has shared not one but many glamorous photos on his official Instagram account. In photos, she is seen turning her body. Earlier, the actress shared a video in which she was seen in a very cool style.

Let us know that only weeks after the death of brother Jatin, Nikki was constantly being trolled on social media seeing her having fun like this. In response to which Nikki wrote, “My millions of words cannot bring you back.” I know because I tried it too hard and neither can my million tears bring you back. I know this well because I cried ”.