Nikki Tamboli slams netizens who are trolling her for enjoying after the demise of her brother

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli has reached Cape Town and is all set to begin shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress who lost her brother a few days ago, was seen spending time with fellow contestants in the pictures shared by her on her social media handle.



This somehow didn’t went well with the netizens. Nikki took to her Instagram and called out all those who are trolling her with hateful comments and messages. She wrote, “Some stupid people are msging me and commenting on my pictures that my brother has just passed away few days back. Don’t you feel shame you are enjoying. So let me tell you idiots that I also have my life, I also deserve to be happy if not for myself for my brother. He loves when I stay happy. And these people who have no work but only have time to comment and spread negativity I would request you to go and achieve your dreams. It will make you and your parents and you loved one’s happy too.”