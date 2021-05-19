Nikki Tamboli wreaked havoc in Red Dress

Nikki Tamboli, who was a contestant of the country’s biggest TV reality show Bigg Boss 14, is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. The actress constantly shares her photos and videos on social media. Nikki is once again making headlines on social media by wearing a red bodycon dress. The actress looks very glamorous and hot in this dress.

The actress shared some pictures on her Instagram in a red body con dress. Fans have loved the actress look of the killer. His pictures are becoming viral on social media. Because of this Nikki has done minimal makeup. Nikki has not carried any accessories with this outfit.

Earlier, he shared a picture wearing a beach blue monokini. Nikki is flaunting her toned body in these photos. While on one hand, fans praised Nikki’s hot looks. He was also trolled by trolls. Nikki Tamboli often shares her bold and beautiful pictures on social media. Nikki’s brother Jatin died a few days ago from Corona. Three days after his brother’s death, he had to leave Cape Town. After which he faced trolls on social media.