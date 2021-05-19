ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli wreaked havoc in Red Dress

Nikki Tamboli, who was a contestant of the country’s biggest TV reality show Bigg Boss 14, is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. The actress constantly shares her photos and videos on social media. Nikki is once again making headlines on social media by wearing a red bodycon dress. The actress looks very glamorous and hot in this dress.

The actress shared some pictures on her Instagram in a red body con dress. Fans have loved the actress look of the killer. His pictures are becoming viral on social media. Because of this Nikki has done minimal makeup. Nikki has not carried any accessories with this outfit.

Earlier, he shared a picture wearing a beach blue monokini. Nikki is flaunting her toned body in these photos. While on one hand, fans praised Nikki’s hot looks. He was also trolled by trolls. Nikki Tamboli often shares her bold and beautiful pictures on social media. Nikki’s brother Jatin died a few days ago from Corona. Three days after his brother’s death, he had to leave Cape Town. After which he faced trolls on social media.

.

Related Items:

Most Popular

107
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
103
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
74
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
60
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Telly Updates Telly Updates
55
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
Avatar Avatar
52
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
46
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
45
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
Avatar Avatar
44
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top