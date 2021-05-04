Nikki Tamboli’s brother dies, breathed his last in hospital due to Corona positive

Nikki Tamboli, who came into discussion with the TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’, has lost her brother, the brother has died due to Corona virus, the actress has given information to the fans through social media posts. He told in the emotional post that for a long time his brother Jatin had many other problems. In the past, some pictures of Nikki went viral in which she was seen worshiping to save her brother’s life.



Nikki has written on Instagram, My brother was just 29 years old and was suffering from many diseases for many years. 20 days ago my brother was admitted to the hospital after suffering lame collapsing. He was alive on 1 lung. He had corona with TB as well as pneumonia in the hospital. This morning his heart stopped beating. God has blessed me and my family many times and saved my brother but says that what is written in luck, no one can change it.

I want to thank all those who prayed for my brother. He was tired of the hospital. Now he is in a better place and in better hands.