NIkki Tamboli’s brother losses battle to COVID

COVID-19 has indeed been wrecking havoc in our lives. People are losing their lives and there is nothing much we can do about it. In our TV industry itself we have heard the news of many losing their lives. And coming across quite a shock today was the news of actor and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli’s brother.
Yes, you read it right, her brother has passed away after fighting a battle with COVID-19. Almost everyone knew that Tamboli’s brother was suffering from COVID-19 and was critical recently. However, he lost the battle and passed away to the heavenly abode.
Nikki took to her social media account and literally broke down penning a note for her lost brother. She wrote, “We didn’t know that this morning god was going to call your name..
In life we loved you dearly
In death we do the same
It broke our hearth to lose you
You didn’t go alone
For part of us we went with you
The day god called you home
You left us beautiful memories
Your love is still our guide
And though we cannot see you
You are always by our side
Our family chain is broken
And nothing seems the same
But as god calls us one by one
The chain will link again.
You gave no one a last farewell
Not ever said good bye
You were gone before we knew it,
And only god knows why
A million times we will miss you
A million times we will cry
If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died
We will meet again someday
I thank God he made you our brother while you were here on earth
You are always loved immensely and never forgotten
May your soul Rest in peace!!
i missssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss youuuuuuuuuuuu dadaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa”-