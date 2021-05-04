NIkki Tamboli’s brother losses battle to COVID

COVID-19 has indeed been wrecking havoc in our lives. People are losing their lives and there is nothing much we can do about it. In our TV industry itself we have heard the news of many losing their lives. And coming across quite a shock today was the news of actor and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli’s brother.

Yes, you read it right, her brother has passed away after fighting a battle with COVID-19. Almost everyone knew that Tamboli’s brother was suffering from COVID-19 and was critical recently. However, he lost the battle and passed away to the heavenly abode.

Nikki took to her social media account and literally broke down penning a note for her lost brother. She wrote, “We didn’t know that this morning god was going to call your name..

In life we loved you dearly

In death we do the same

It broke our hearth to lose you

You didn’t go alone

For part of us we went with you

The day god called you home

You left us beautiful memories

Your love is still our guide

And though we cannot see you

You are always by our side

Our family chain is broken

And nothing seems the same

But as god calls us one by one

The chain will link again.

You gave no one a last farewell

Not ever said good bye

You were gone before we knew it,

And only god knows why

A million times we will miss you

A million times we will cry

If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died

We will meet again someday

I thank God he made you our brother while you were here on earth

You are always loved immensely and never forgotten

May your soul Rest in peace!!

i missssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss youuuuuuuuuuuu dadaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa”-