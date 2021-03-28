“Nikola Jokic and his Nuggets have championship potential”: Stephen A Smith tips Denver to make a championship run with no pressure of expectations this year | The SportsRush

LATEST

"Nikola Jokic and his Nuggets have championship potential": Stephen A Smith tips Denver to make a championship run with no pressure of expectations this year

"Nikola Jokic and his Nuggets have championship potential": Stephen A Smith tips Denver to make a championship run with no pressure of expectations this year

Stephen A. Smith believes that Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets have the potential to win it all this season without any of the pressure.

The Denver Nuggets are on a roll this season. The team has won a stellar 7 of their last 10 games and is looking more and more dangerous after each match. Nikola Jokic has been a massive reason for their success, taking the jump from a borderline superstar, to an MVP candidate.

The Joker is currently averaging 27.2 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 8.6 assists, doing this on 57, 43 and 87 shooting splits. And with players like Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. supporting him, the Nuggets could cause some upsets in the upcoming NBA playoffs.

But, can Denver win the NBA championship this season? Stephen. A. Smith certainly thinks so.

Stephen A. Smith believes Nikola Jokic can lead Denver to an NBA championship this season

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has a reputation for dropping hot takes. And recently, he delivered yet another one to the NBA community.

“The Denver Nuggets are now a very, very real threat to come out of the Western Conference. Better of a threat than they were last year!”

Smith continued to sing the Denver Nuggets’ praises.

“The Nuggets have championship potential, y’all. But what they don’t have is pressure”

The trio of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr. absolutely have championship potential. But it may be too hot of a take to say that the franchise could go on to win it this season.

One thing is for sure though. Given how exciting the Denver Nuggets are to watch, and the immense potential they pack, all eyes will be on them during the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

