“Nikola Jokic could be a top 20 center of all time at this pace”: Kendrick Perkins sings Nuggets superstar’s praise amidst MVP campaign | The Miracle

Kendrick Perkins takes to Twitter to reward Nikola Jokic on his MVP caliber season; says he’s on tempo to be a high 20 heart of all time.

Following two 3-1 comebacks within the 2020 NBA Playoffs and a 5-game exit from the Western Convention by the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets look to be in prime place to make yet one more deep postseason run.

With Aaron Gordon now on board as nicely, the Denver Nuggets are seemingly extra scary than their present 5th seed implies. Denver’s Playoff success hinges on whether or not or not Nikola Jokic can replicate his common season dominance within the postseason as nicely.

His 2020-21 common season has been one for the ages and can go down as one of many best ‘modern-big’ seasons of all time. He’s at the moment averaging a close to triple double on the season at 27.2 factors, 11 rebounds, and eight.6 assists per recreation.

Additionally Learn: “My greatest objective in life is to play with LeBron James”: Andre Drummond outlined his need to staff up with Lakers MVP 10 years in the past on Twitter

Jokic’s stellar performances night time in and night time out have urged Kendrick Perkins to take to Twitter to match him to all-time nice facilities.

Kendrick Perkins says Nikola Jokic may very well be a high 20 heart of all time when it’s all stated and achieved

Huge Perk isn’t shy from controversial takes in relation to Twitter. Nonetheless, his most up-to-date tackle Nikola Jokic could also be one of the crucial apparent opinions on the Nuggets massive man thus far.

“At this tempo, by the point Jokic’s NBA profession is over, he’s going to be a high 20 heart of all time!”

That is form of a given with the way in which his profession has panned out to date. If something, the ‘Joker’ has already cemented himself within the high 20 heart checklist. High 10 is a stretch as that could be a checklist unique to MVPs or champions akin to Hakeem, Shaq, Mikan, and Russell.

Jokic most definitely will find yourself as a high 10 heart when his NBA profession involves an in depth, barring any vital, profession altering harm. He’s at the moment atop the MVP leaderboard, and for good motive.

At this tempo by the point Jokic NBA profession is over he’s going to be a High 20 Middle of All-Time!!! Simply saying tho… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 27, 2021

Additionally Learn: “I considered retiring yesterday”: Lou Williams expresses his emotions after he had been traded to the Atlanta Hawks on the commerce deadline

He leads his Nuggets in practically each single statistical class akin to factors, assists, rebounds, steals, discipline objective proportion, 3-point proportion, minutes performed per video games, and PER.

If Jokic continues to dominate in any respect 3 ranges on the offensive finish of the ground and be a serviceable defender, no matter LeBron James or Joel Embiid’s return, the Serbian native could run away with 2021 MVP honors.