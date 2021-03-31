LATEST

“Nikola Jokic has had to carry a team, just like LeBron James does”: Alex English compares Nuggets case for MVP to Herculean efforts from the Lakers superstar | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
“Nikola Jokic has had to carry a team, just like LeBron James does”: Alex English compares Nuggets case for MVP to Herculean efforts from Lakers superstar

Alex English says that Nikola Jokic can be the NBA MVP because he’s had to carry a team just as LeBron James has had to in past years.

The 2021 NBA MVP race will most definitely come down to the wire as there are multiple candidates in the conversation to snag this honor. Whether it’s Damian Lillard carrying an injury-riddled Portland TrailBlazers team to a top 6 seed or James Harden keeping the Brooklyn Nets neck and neck with the Philadelphia 76ers, it’s anyone’s award at this point.

With injuries to 3 MVP candidates in Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic has emerged as the favorite for many. Due to the fact that these injured superstars have missed a significant amount of time, their case for MVP weakens as availability is a major factor in deciding these awards.

Also Read: Magic Johnson opens up about a new documentary series featuring Michael Jordan, Isiah Thomas and his eternal Celtics rival Larry Bird

Nikola Jokic on the other hand, has been having himself an ‘Iron-man’ season as he has suited up for 47 games this season. He’s averaging an absurd 27 points, 11 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game. Not to mention that he has the Nuggets at 5th in the loaded West.

Alex English says Nikola Jokic is the NBA’s MVP this season

Former Denver Nugget legend Alex English, seems to have seen enough from Nikola Jokic to crown him with the MVP. He took to the Denver Post to lay out his case for Jokic’s 2020-21 potential MVP season.

“I think Jokic has got a serious case. If they seriously look at him, the record’s been good, there have been times where he’s had to carry the team like LeBron James would’ve done, back in the day.”

“Jokic is the MVP. Joel Embiid, you could say had a good year. I don’t think he’s had the impact on his team that Joker has with the Denver Nuggets.”

Also Read: “Dennis Rodman slept with Bulls cheerleaders on their home court”: The Hall of Famer’s sexual exploits were the stuff of legend

In all fairness, this Denver Nuggets team is more loaded than any of LeBron’s early Cavs teams but even when the ‘King’ was on great teams, he would have to pick up his teammates’ slack at times. Jokic has been doing the same.

He is the focal point of the Nuggets offense as everything runs through him either from beyond the arc or down low in the post. He has also gotten better at posting up from either wing.

His numbers speak for themselves as he fills the stat sheets on a nightly basis. If screen assists were a stat, we would be filling that area of the box score as well. With a multitude of injuries to MVP frontrunners, Jokic does have a significant chance to claim 2021 MVP for his own, barring the Nuggets don’t fall into the play-in.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
405
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
370
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
362
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
360
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
357
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
323
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
315
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
313
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
299
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
270
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top