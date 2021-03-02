“Nikola Jokic is polite like Tim Duncan”: The Nuggets’ superstar and MVP candidate gets some high praise from Mike Malone ahead of the faceoff against Giannis and co. sport

Coach Mike Malone thinks Nicola Jock is polite and similar to Tim Duncan. The Nuggets superstar is an All-Star starter this year.

Nicola Jock is shedding tears this season, arguably playing the best basketball of his career. He has a lot of clamming to join the conversation for this season’s MVP.

If the Nuggets were able to snatch a top 3 seed, he would certainly have it all dense. As things stand, the Joker has averaged 27.1 points, 11 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game this season. He is shooting 56% from the field and 41.1% on 3-pointers during a career-high 3.8 3 tries.

Jock made another great performance against the Bulls on Monday night, 17-28 from the field for 38 points. She was just one assist shy of the triple-double with 14 rebounds, 9 assists and 2 styles.

One night when Denver’s role players were not all that effective, they needed everything they could get from Jockey. This season has been a recurring theme, as his teammates struggle to find continuity. Nevertheless, Nuggets is trending again behind its performance.

Mike Malone praises Nikola Jokic, reminiscent of Tim Duncan for his level-headed daemoner

After his win last night, Malone was Full of praise For another Carrie job by her superstar. Acknowledging his performance, Mike also said that his humility reminds him of a Tim Duncan:

“I’m not saying he’s Tim Duncan,” Malone said. “Tim Duncan is arguably the greatest force ever to play the game. I’m only saying that Tim Duncan was a world winner, and he was probably the most humble guy you ever saw.

“Nicola carries herself in the same light.”

Malone also said that Joke deserves more consideration as a real franchise star:

“I see all these conversations about who do you want to start a franchise with?” I never saw Nicola’s name. And I am dumb with that. My nominee, I got a nominee, ‘Nikola Jokic is the guy I want to franchise with.’ ‘