Nikola Jokic makes NBA history in Denver Nuggets win over Memphis Grizzlies

As far as good days at the office go, they don’t come much more perfect than the Serb – sporting a bright red headband – who led the scoring on his historic night with 35 points, including 16 rebounds and Includes six aids.

The reigning MVP’s headwear was donned after Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr.’s accidental elbow in the opening minutes of the game, as TV images showed him bleeding from a wound on his head.

Jokic initially returned to the court, but as the bleeding continued, he went back to the bench to put on a headband.

The rest, literally, was history. Jokic achieved the feat with more than five minutes left, went to the basket before spinning and looping a shot toward the basket – bouncing once off the rim before releasing and securing the ball…