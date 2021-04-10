LATEST

Nikola Jokic’s triple-double lifts the Denver Nuggets past Spurs

Avatar
By
Posted on
Nikola Jokic's triple-double lifts the Denver Nuggets past Spurs

Apr 9, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) pulls a rebound away from San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokic racked up 26 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds as the Denver Nuggets built a big early lead and barely held on for a 121-119 win over the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

By beating San Antonio for the second time in three days at Denver, the Nuggets earned their eighth consecutive victory. Denver is 13-3 since the All-Star break. San Antonio lost for the fifth game in a row and fell for the 10th time in the past 12 contests.

The Nuggets never trailed in the game, but the Spurs cut their deficit to one point late in the third quarter and to within 118-117 on a driving layup by Derrick White with 24.2 seconds to play.

Will Barton expanded the Nuggets’ lead to three points by sinking two free throws with 16 seconds left.

White then answered by hitting two foul shots with 10.7 seconds to play before Denver’s Michael Porter Jr. made one at the line but missed his second attempt with 10 seconds left. Keldon Johnson rebounded and drove to the rim but missed with 5.1 seconds to play before both Dejounte Murray and DeMar DeRozan failed on put-back attempts.

Jokic logged his 13th triple double of the season, second in the NBA only to the 20 of Washington’s Russell Westbrook. Porter added 22 points and 10 rebounds, Monte Morris scored 21, Barton had 17 and Aaron Gordon tallied 11 for the Nuggets.

Six players scored in double figures for the Spurs. White led the way with 25 points, DeRozan added 24 points and 12 assists, Johnson and Rudy Gay scored 15 apiece, Jakob Poeltl recorded 13 points and 10 rebounds and Murray hit for 12 points.

The Nuggets took charge of the game early on, shooting 59.1 percent to San Antonio’s 55 percent in the first quarter in taking a 36-26 lead after 12 minutes of play. Denver expanded its lead to as many as 18 points midway through the second quarter before cooling off from the floor, allowing the Spurs to claw within 61-50 heading to halftime.

Jokic and Porter led Denver with 12 points each in the first half while DeRozan paced the Spurs with 11 points in the half.

–Field Level Media

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
853
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
851
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
816
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
792
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
778
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
755
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
743
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
705
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
663
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
663
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top