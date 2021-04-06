NIMCET 2021: Application Process Concludes Tomorrow, Exam Details Here- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

NIMCET 2021

The National Institute of Technology, Raipur is to conclude the registration process for NIMCET 2021 entrance exam tomorrow, April 07, 2021. All those candidates who wish to appear for the National Institute of Technology MCA entrance examination can visit the official website and fill the application form online.

The application process for NIT MCA Common Entrance Test 2021 was commenced on March 11, 2021. Aspiring candidates can fill the online application form till April 07. The detailed information brochure and registration link is available on the official website of NIMCET at www.nimcet.in.

NIMCET 2021: Important Dates

Event Date Notification Release Date March 06, 2021 Opening date for Online Registration March 11, 2021 [10.00 AM onwards] Application form correction date April 02 to 07, 2021 [upto 12:00 Noon] Revised last date for online submission of Application Form April 07, 2021 [upto 5:00 PM] Availability of Admit card on web for download May 15, 2021 Date and Time of Examination May 23, 2021 Date of Publication of Result (Tentative) June 08, 2021 [Tentative dates] Choice Filling Dates (Tentative) June 09 to June 14 [upto 5 pm]

NIMCET 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, nimcet .in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘new registration’

Step 3: Fill in the form using personal information

Step 4: Log-in using newly registered id

Step 5: Fill form, upload documents

Step 6: Make payment and finally submit the application

Step 7: Take a print of the application form for further reference.

Offiical Website: www.nimcet.in

