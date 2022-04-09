Nimrat Kaur: Pulling off a political act

GROWING up in different places perhaps prepared Nimrat Kaur for her great global acting career that has seen her skilfully balance work in India with high-profile international projects.

That versatility has given her a diverse body of work, which ranges from super-hit Indian films like The Lunchbox and Airlift to acclaimed American dramas Homeland and Wayward Pines.

The talented actress makes a welcome return to Indian films with new Netflix release Dasviwhich is a social comedy about an uneducated politician going to prison and his timid wife taking over. She stars opposite Abhishek Bachchan in the story of two individuals going on parallel journeys and was happy to discuss the film with Eastern Eye.

The actress known for always stepping out of her comfort zone…