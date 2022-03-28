Nina Carberry crowned Dancing With the Stars champion

Nina Carberry is crowned Key Champion dancing with the Stars In 2022 with her dance partner Pasquale La Rocca, who made history with her third consecutive win.

He defeated incredibly tough competition from rugby sevens star Jordan Conroy, singer-songwriter Erica Cody and Paralympic champion Ellen Keane in a final that was filled with emotion, poise and dance expertise.

Collecting the glitterball trophy, she said: “I can’t sum it up, it’s an incredible show, I’m happy to be a part of it”. The jockey was also full of praise from his partner DWTS Finalists, describing them as “incredible people”.

“Oh my God,” said an emotional Pascal, turning to Nina. “I just want to say that you are incredible. You are a dream woman, I have the great honor and privilege to dance with you.”