Nina Carberry wins outright final

Amidst tears, twists and arrows, jockey Nina Carberry and pro dancer Pasquale La Rocca have been crowned champions of Dancing with the Stars 2022 (RTÉ One, 6.30pm).

It’s a spirited decider, with all four contestants going above and beyond in their quest for the glitterball trophy. But in the end, Carberry, the front-runner through the season, impresses the judges as well as garners the public’s vote.

Almost speechless as confetti rain, Carberry says, “I can’t sum it up.” “Coming back two years, post-Covid, it was incredible,” says La Rocca, reigning pro-champion, winning in 2020 with Lottie…