Nine best regular season games played by Patrick Marleau

Monday was a particular evening in Nationwide Hockey League historical past. That’s as a result of Patrick Marleau of the San Jose Sharks performed in his 1768th NHL common season sport in a 3-2 Sharks shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, and broke the document beforehand held by Gordie Howe, who performed 1767 video games. Marleau began with the Sharks in 1997-98, and has since had 566 targets and 630 assists for 1196 factors. Let’s now check out the 9 greatest common season video games of Marleau’s 21-year NHL profession, the place he collected a career-high 4 factors in every.

March 30, 2002– Marleau recorded his first four-point sport in a 10-2 Sharks rout over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Marleau had two targets and two assists, and scored his two targets within the final 5 minutes of the sport.

February 10, 2006–Marleau had a career-high 4 assists in a 6-3 Sharks win over the Dallas Stars. Marleau assisted on targets by Joe Thornton, Jonathan Cheechoo, and two targets by Milan Michalek, together with the game-winner at 14:32 of the second interval.

January 4, 2007–Marleau had one aim and three assists in a 9-4 Sharks win over the Detroit Crimson Wings. After giving up the primary three targets of the sport, the Sharks scored 9 unanswered targets. Marleau’s aim got here at 7:26 of the third interval to place San Jose up 7-3 on the time.

January 26, 2007–Many groups began to feast on the Edmonton Oilers on this time interval, and that included the Sharks and Marleau. On this sport, Marleau had two targets and two assists, together with the game-winning aim at 3:21 of the second interval from Ryan Clowe and Marc-Edouard Vlasic in a 5-1 Sharks win.

October 22, 2008–In an thrilling 7-6 Sharks shootout win over the Philadelphia Flyers, Marleau had two targets and two assists at Philadelphia’s Wachovia Middle. Marleau nonetheless took a key holding penalty within the sport with 1:50 left within the third interval, which allowed Daniel Briere to tie the sport for the Flyers and drive extra time.

November 27, 2009– Marleau recorded his third profession common season three-goal sport in a 5-4 Sharks win over the Oilers. Marleau’s hat trick aim got here at 18:34 of the third interval, and was a shorthanded marker. Marleau’s different common season three-goal video games got here in a 6-3 Sharks win over the Crimson Wings on April 6, 2002, in a 7-3 Sharks win over the Los Angeles Kings on November 9, 2006, and in a 4-1 Sharks win over the Colorado Avalanche on November 20, 2011.

March 27, 2010–In a 4-2 Sharks win over the Vancouver Canucks, Marleau was concerned in all 4 San Jose targets. He assisted on targets by Dany Heatley, Joe Pavelski, and Ryan Clowe, and scored an unassisted marker at 9:29 of the second interval.

October 27, 2010–In a 5-2 Sharks win in opposition to the New Jersey Devils, Marleau had one aim and three assists. He assisted on the game-winning aim by Thornton (who had a hat trick) with 1:01 left within the first interval. which gave the Sharks a commanding 3-0 lead.

January 23, 2017–For the primary and solely time in his profession, Marleau had a four-goal sport in a 5-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Marleau scored all foyr targets within the third interval, together with the game-winner at 5:57 of the ultimate body from Logan Couture and Brent Burns. Marleau was one in all three gamers within the NHL to attain 4 targets in a sport in 2016-17. The others have been Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Max Pacioretty of the Montreal Canadiens.