Nine months after suffering a heart attack, Christian Eriksson scores with Denmark (VIDEO)

This is definitely a beautiful picture of this weekend. No longer called for selection after suffering a heart attack in Euro Christian Eriksen Got the trap with the national team this Saturday.

287 days. This is the number of days expected by Christian Eriksson to play again under the national jacket. Back in selection for the first time since Euro, the Brentford player began a friendly on the bench in the Netherlands. Entering the game at break, Ericsson was first warmly applauded by the entire Amsterdam stadium and the Dutch staff. With tremendous efficiency, he did not spend even two minutes to deceive the Dutch goalkeeper with a brilliant shot.

Unfortunately for the Danes, the goal was ultimately null as the Dutch won 4–2, thanks exclusively to a double. bergwijny,