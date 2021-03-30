LATEST

Nine states, UTs yet to adopt gender budgeting | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

Avatar
By
Posted on
Prominent US Sikh Gurinder Khalsa supports farmers protest | India News - Times of India » todayssnews

NEW DELHI: Even though the government adopted gender budgeting in 2005-06 as a strategy to advance gender mainstreaming, nine states and Union Territories — Goa, Telangana, Haryana, Chandigarh, Meghalaya, Ladakh, Mizoram, Puducherry and Sikkim — are yet to adopt it. So far, 27 states UTs and 37 central ministries and departments have adopted gender budgeting.
The Gender Budget Statement (GBS) is a reporting mechanism to assess budgets which are being allocated for women and girls by different ministries and departments. Data shared by women and child development minister Smriti Irani in a written response to a question in Lok Sabha showed that for 2021-22, Rs 1,53,326 crore has been allocated for women and girls by 43 ministries, departments and UTs.
“In this regard, an amount of Rs 25,260 crore has been allocated under Part ‘A’ (100% women oriented schemes) and an amount of Rs 1,28,065 has been allocated under Part ‘B’ (30-99% women oriented schemes) for financial year 2021-22,” Irani said in the reply.
Based on when each state and UT adopted gender budgeting, they have been classified as ‘early’, ‘subsequent’ and ‘recent’ adopters.
Interestingly, Odisha had a headstart as it adopted gender budgeting in 2004-05. Other states among ‘early adopters’ between 2005 to 2006-07 included Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Lakshadweep and West Bengal.
Between 2007-08 to 2009, Madhya Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Kerala and Nagaland adopted gender budgeting.
Recent adopters, between 2011 to 2020, included Rajasthan (2011), Dadra and Nagar Haveli (2011-12), Andaman & Nicobar Islands (2012), Punjab (2012), Maharashtra (2013), NCT of Delhi (2013-14), Jharkhand (2015-16), Andhra Pradesh (2017), Tamil Nadu (2018-19) and Manipur (2020).

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
384
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
351
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
349
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
346
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
344
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
315
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
305
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
295
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
286
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
217
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top