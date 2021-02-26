Ninnila Ninnilla Movie Review – A soft story of love and food

Bifurcated rating2.25 / 5



Ground level: A gentle tale of love and food

what is the story about?

Dev (Ashok Selvan) and Tara (Ritu varma) Join the same place to become a chef. Dev has muscle cramps, while Tara has excessive OCD related to certain things. The former is also natural in cooking and the latter goes by the book. How do the two form a relationship? How does it develop and end? What is the film about?

Display?

Ashok Selvan Nimila Nimnila has got a simple and lovely role as Dev. He does his part effectively without leaving any sweat. It is a light and straightforward part seen in rom-com movies. Natural charm and smile make the most work for the actor.

Analysis

Ani Ivy Sasi directed Ninny ninny. It’s a simple-looking animation, an excellent visualization of the classic classic Ratatuille, and a regular rom-com drama in Southern films with a twist.

Since the beginning, there is no haste to go about the proceedings. Ninnila Ninnila is a slow-paced drama involving food and romance. Striking cinematography and liling background score immediately emerge.

Initially, what is happening in the form of dialogues and lack of clarity leads to a restless feeling. Some action adds to it. However, things get back on track with the introduction of ‘Head Chef’.

Prior to the opening of ‘Head Chef’ all hotel sequences and the growing relationship between the cook and the master were neatly maintained. The cooking scenes are done in a mouthwatering manner.

A twist in the story takes place during the mid-way mark, and it changes the entire narrative. A routine that comes in the drama of the age fits into the proceedings, and in addition to that we have another predictable track. Everything is completely familiar and expected.

When the flashback related to ‘Twist in the story’ ends, it feels like an eternity. This is due to the approximate nature of the material. Slow motion, which did not feel like an issue before, takes a yawning during this segment.

When we return to the present, the narrative returns to the track in the pre-climax and climax sequence. It takes an expected path, but there is a sense of fulfillment due to the subtle yet natural acts of the lead.

Overall, Ninnya is a classic example of ninnyla films requiring TheMiracleTech space. Dramatically, it must have been a terrible experience for several reasons. Digitally, it sounds like a passive clock with the option to pause and fast-forward. Give it a try if you like to taste some different yet very familiar stuff.

Other artists?

The casting for the film is done neatly. Each character is watching the part they are doing. Ritu Verma is the perfect choice for the role as he is able to make a change from jealousy to love very naturally. Nithya Menon overacts. It is however the character’s own designing that is to be blamed. The wide-eyed, highly expressive, beautiful girl’s part seems too old for her. Dubbing is a major irritation in that regard.

Nasir is good as head chef. It is very subtle and classy acting with simple expressions by the senior actor. Satya did well in the limited opportunity given to her. The rest of the artists do a good job despite not having anything significant.

Music and other departments?

The music and background score by Rajesh Murugesan accompanies the flow of the film. They are sweet, soft and simple melodies without much cacophony. However, the songs are a speed breaker. Diwakar Mani’s cinematography is beautiful, holistic. Editing by Naveen Nulli could have been tedious. Writing is initially minimal, as much happens with action. This effect is felt only during the last hour when many dialogues are heard.

Highlights?

Casting

Simple gesture

Food background

Drawbacks?

Predictive segment

In boring times

song

Blasphemous statement

Did i enjoy it

Yes in parts

Would you recommend it?

Yes but with reservation

