Ninth person arrested during search in Postnl

A ninth suspect was arrested on Monday during searches inside the PostNL company in Vommelgem, Willebroek and Turnhout, according to the labor auditor for Mechelen in the province of Antwerp. All the suspects will be produced before the Inquiry Judge.

The labor prosecutor also confirmed that the company’s warehouses in Vommelgem and Willebroek were sealed after searches. These were conducted under the direction of an inquiry judge. The person concerned is accused of fraud, membership of a criminal organization and human trafficking.