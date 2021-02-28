NIOS ODE (On Demand Examination) 2021 | Apply, online registration form, dates, register @nios portal

Apply online for NIOS ODE (On Demand Examination) 2021 Online registration form, date, register @ nios.ac.in

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is encouraging on-demand examinations for students appearing in secondary and senior secondary examinations. Interested candidates can apply online directly on sdmis.nios.ac.in portal. For more information, applicants can download the official notification to find out the eligibility criteria, important dates and other information.

After finding out the required details, interested candidates can visit the official portal and fill the online registration form.

NIOS ODE (On Demand Examination) 2021

This article describes the online process for applying online for NIOS ODE (On Demand Examination) 2021, registration on NIOS portal, online registration form, eligibility criteria, dates, registration.

How to apply for NIOS ODE Exam 2021 online @ sdmis.nios.ac.in

Let us see step by step to apply online for NIOS ODE Exam 2021 on the official portal.

Go to the official portal of NIOS ODE.

It takes online applicants to the home page.

Read all the instructions carefully.

Click on the register button.

Read the instructions and click the proceed button.

NIOS ODE Exam Online Registration Form 2021

Select the state and select the identity type (Aadhaar Number / Aadhaar Enrollment ID / Passport / Ration Card / Bank Account and other valid identity).

Enter the ID number. For example, if you enter an Aadhaar number, it will be validated.

Select the course in which you want to take admission in Secondary or Senior Secondary.

Click on submit button.

It displays the application form for admission.

Under the original details, enter the name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, active email ID and mobile number.

Click on Generate OTP.

It then sends an OTP to the registered email ID and mobile number.

Enter the OTP in the relevant fields and click Valid OTP.

After verifying the OTP, enter details about the address and social category.

In other information, upload a copy of your photo, identity document and other documents like caste, mark list etc.

Fill in the optional details and select topics.

Select study centers, applicants can choose a maximum of three preferences.

Verify all details and click on the OK button.

Continue the payment process by choosing the appropriate gateway.

Note: In this example, there is no online application available. We will keep you updated after the application is made available online on the official portal. Please keep visiting our article for the latest updates.

NIOS March-April 2021 Public examination for secondary and senior secondary courses will be held during June 2021. Registration and payment of examination fees for Secondary and Senior Secondary will be held in June 2021 as follows.

For fresh and unsuccessful learners of previous exams 01-March-2021 to 31-March-2021 (without late fees) Leaners registered / appeared in the January-February 2021 exam 21-March-2021 to 31-March-2021 (without late fees) Rs 100 per subject for all learners with late fees 01-April-2021 to 07-April-2021 (with late fees) For all learners with consolidated fee of 100 per learner 0 to-April-2021 to 13-April-2021 (with consolidated late fee)

NIOS ODE Exam Eligibility Criteria

Let us look at the eligibility criteria that an applicant must meet to be eligible for NIOS ODD exam.

Secondary: The minimum age for taking admission in secondary course is 14 years (born on or before 31/01/2005) till 31 January 2020.

The minimum age for taking admission in secondary course is 14 years (born on or before 31/01/2005) till 31 January 2020. A learner who has passed the eighth grade and has valid proof of attaining the age of 14 can register for the secondary course.

A learner giving a self-certificate “I have studied enough to pursue the secondary course” is also eligible for admission to the secondary course.

A learner who had studied at the secondary level can take admission in NIOS to complete his course or improve his performance.

Senior secondary : Minimum age for taking admission in Senior Secondary course is 15 years till 31 January 2020 (born on or before 31/01/2004)

: Minimum age for taking admission in Senior Secondary course is 15 years till 31 January 2020 (born on or before 31/01/2004) To take admission in senior secondary course, the learner must have passed secondary course from a recognized board.

NIOS ODE Official Portal

Know:

National Institute of Open Schooling, A-24/25

Institutional Area, Sector – 62

NOIDA, District Gautam Budh Nagar

Uttar Pradesh – 201 309

NIOS On Demand Exam 2021 FAQ