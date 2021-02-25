LATEST

NIPER Guwahati Recruitment 2021 Teaching, Non Teaching Post

Post Name: Fitter: Teaching and Non-Teaching (Associate Professor, Administrative Officer, Estate and Security Officer, Technical Assistant, Medical Officer, Accountant, Secretary to Registrar, Assistant GR II, Junior Technical Assistant, Scientist / Technical Supervisor, Scientist / Technical Supervisor Grade-II .) Vacancy at 28 posts.
brief information: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Guwahati Has issued Latest notification for NIPER Guwahati recruitment Belongs to 2021 Teaching and Non-Teaching (Associate Professor, Administrative Officer, Estate and Security Officer, Technical Assistant, Medical Officer, Accountant, Secretary to Registrar, Assistant GR II, Junior Technical Assistant, Scientist / Technical Supervisor, Scientific / Technical Supervisor Grade-II. ) Vacancy On 28 posts. Candidates want to apply through the official website nipergu Guwahati.ac.in 15/03/2021.

NIPER Guwahati Jobs Notification 2021 – Apply Online for 28 Professor, Officer, Accountant, Registrar, Assistant, Supervisor, MO 28 Posts

Those candidates are interested in the following National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Guwahati Can fill vacancy 2021 and all eligibility criteria NIPER Guwahati Notification NIPER Guwahati teaching TMT apply online before 2021. Below is a brief description of the official notification of NIPER Guwahati. Other details of NIPER Guwahati Online 2021 Age Limit, Educational Qualification, NIPER Guwahati Non-Teaching Recruitment 2021 selection process, application fee, and Teaching and Non-Teaching Jobs at NIPER Guwahati How to apply are given below.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Guwahati Recruitment 2021
NIPER Guwahati Notification Details
Eligibility

  • Candidates must have 12th class, degree, diploma, PhD or equivalent from a recognized board / university / institute.
Important date

  • Starting date for submission of application: 25/02/2021.
  • Last date for submission of application: 15/03/2021.
Application fee

  • Teaching and group one position Rupee. 1000 / – Rs.
  • For non-teaching posts Rupee. 500 / – Rs.
  • Candidates belonging to SC / ST, PWD are exempted to pay the application fee.
pay scale

  • Teaching and Non-Teaching (Associate Professor, Administrative Officer, Estate and Security Officer, Technical Assistant, Medical Officer, Accountant, Secretary to Registrar, Assistant GR II, Junior Technical Assistant, Scientist / Technical Supervisor, Scientist / Technical Supervisor Grade-II .) On post Rupee. 25500-123100 / –
Age Range
Selection Process

  • Written exam.
  • Skill test.
  • Interview.
how to apply

  • Method of application: through Online.
  • Job Location: Guwahati.
NIPER Guwahati Recruitment Notification Vacancy Details Total: 28 posts
Interested candidates can read the full notification before applying online.
Click here
Click here
Click here
