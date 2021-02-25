Niranjani Ahthian wiki, biography, age, cinema, pictures

Niranjani Ahthian is an Indian costume designer, fashion stylist and actress. She is working in the Tamil film industry. Early in his career, he worked as an assistant to the most sought-after costume designer in both Tamil And Telugu Film industry, Nalini Shriram. After gaining some experience of working with Shriram, Niranjani Ahthiyan tried his skills at making the best. She appeared in mainstream films Sigaram Thodu, Kavya Thalaivan, And Kabali. Niranjini played an important role in Kannum Kannum Kolayadithal. She married director Deshingh Periyasamy on 25 February 2021.

Reality Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has launched his new clothing company House KH House of Khaddar ‘in the grand finale of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4. He said that he got the spark for the idea during his recent election campaign, especially after visiting the weavers of Kanchipuram. Given his difficulties, particularly after the lockdown, the actor decided to start a Khadi branding company with several international designers and promote handsome products. Indian fashion costume designer Amrit Ram is also part of the team. The official announcement of KH HOD OF KHADDAR has been made on the final episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4.

Profile and career

Niranjani Aathian was born 8 June. She is the daughter of Director agathian. Niranjani has two elder sisters. VJ Karthika, Marriage with Director thiru And actress Vijayalakshmi, A Tamil actress. Initially, she worked as an assistant costume designer in the Tamil and Telugu film industry under the renowned costume designer Nalini Sriram.

Name Niranjani Ahathian Real Name Niranjani Ahathian Surname Niranjani The business Costume designer and fashion stylist Date of birth 8 June Ages Yet to be updated Zodiac sign Yet to be updated father’s name Agathian Mother’s name Radha agathiyan religion Hindu educational qualification Yet to be updated school Yet to be updated College SRM Arts and Science College, Chennai Hobby Reading books, designing and listening to music Hometown Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India the nationality Indian married No Husband’s name No Current City Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

Niranjani Aathian Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/niranjani.ahathian

Niranjani Athian Twitter: https://twitter.com/niranjania?

Niranjani Aathian Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/niranjani_ahathian/

Niranjani Ahthian Movies

Sigaram Thodu

Kavya Thalaivan (2014 film)

Vai Moody Passavum

Pencil

Trisha Illana Nayantara

Kathakali

Kabali

Enkku Vaitha Adimgal

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithal (Actress)

Niranjani Ahathian Award

International Indian Film Academy Award for Kavya Thalaivan (2014 film)

Vijay Award for Kavya Thalaivan (2014 film)

Anand Vikatan for Kabali

