Niranjani Ahthian wiki, biography, age, cinema, pictures

Posted on

Niranjani Ahthian is an Indian costume designer, fashion stylist and actress. She is working in the Tamil film industry. Early in his career, he worked as an assistant to the most sought-after costume designer in both Tamil And Telugu Film industry, Nalini Shriram. After gaining some experience of working with Shriram, Niranjani Ahthiyan tried his skills at making the best. She appeared in mainstream films Sigaram Thodu, Kavya Thalaivan, And Kabali. Niranjini played an important role in Kannum Kannum Kolayadithal. She married director Deshingh Periyasamy on 25 February 2021.

Profile and career

Niranjani Aathian was born 8 June. She is the daughter of Director agathian. Niranjani has two elder sisters. VJ Karthika, Marriage with Director thiru And actress Vijayalakshmi, A Tamil actress. Initially, she worked as an assistant costume designer in the Tamil and Telugu film industry under the renowned costume designer Nalini Sriram.

Name Niranjani Ahathian
Real Name Niranjani Ahathian
Surname Niranjani
The business Costume designer and fashion stylist
Date of birth 8 June
Ages Yet to be updated
Zodiac sign Yet to be updated
father’s name Agathian
Mother’s name Radha agathiyan
religion Hindu
educational qualification Yet to be updated
school Yet to be updated
College SRM Arts and Science College, Chennai
Hobby Reading books, designing and listening to music
Hometown Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
the nationality Indian
married No
Husband’s name No
Current City Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

Niranjani Aathian Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/niranjani.ahathian

Niranjani Athian Twitter: https://twitter.com/niranjania?

Niranjani Aathian Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/niranjani_ahathian/

Niranjani Ahthian Movies

  • Sigaram Thodu
  • Kavya Thalaivan (2014 film)
  • Vai Moody Passavum
  • Pencil
  • Trisha Illana Nayantara
  • Kathakali
  • Kabali
  • Enkku Vaitha Adimgal
  • Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithal (Actress)

Niranjani Ahathian Award

  • International Indian Film Academy Award for Kavya Thalaivan (2014 film)
  • Vijay Award for Kavya Thalaivan (2014 film)
  • Anand Vikatan for Kabali

Niranjani Athian Images

See the latest pictures of Niranjani Ahthian

