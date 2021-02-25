Niranjani Ahthian wiki, biography, age, cinema, pictures

Niranjani Ahthian is an Indian costume designer, fashion stylist and actress. She is working in the Tamil film industry. Early in his career, he worked as an assistant to the most sought-after costume designer in both Tamil And Telugu Film industry, Nalini Shriram. After gaining some experience of working with Shriram, Niranjani Ahthiyan tried his skills at making the best. She appeared in mainstream films Sigaram Thodu, Kavya Thalaivan, And Kabali. Niranjini played an important role in Kannum Kannum Kolayadithal. She married director Deshingh Periyasamy on 25 February 2021.
Profile and career
Niranjani Aathian was born 8 June. She is the daughter of Director agathian. Niranjani has two elder sisters. VJ Karthika, Marriage with Director thiru And actress Vijayalakshmi, A Tamil actress. Initially, she worked as an assistant costume designer in the Tamil and Telugu film industry under the renowned costume designer Nalini Sriram.
Biography of Niranjani Ahthian
|Name
|Niranjani Ahathian
|Real Name
|Niranjani Ahathian
|Surname
|Niranjani
|The business
|Costume designer and fashion stylist
|Date of birth
|8 June
|Ages
|Yet to be updated
|Zodiac sign
|Yet to be updated
|father’s name
|Agathian
|Mother’s name
|Radha agathiyan
|religion
|Hindu
|educational qualification
|Yet to be updated
|school
|Yet to be updated
|College
|SRM Arts and Science College, Chennai
|Hobby
|Reading books, designing and listening to music
|Hometown
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|the nationality
|Indian
|married
|No
|Husband’s name
|No
|Current City
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Niranjani Aathian Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/niranjani.ahathian
Niranjani Athian Twitter: https://twitter.com/niranjania?
Niranjani Aathian Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/niranjani_ahathian/
Niranjani Ahthian Movies
- Sigaram Thodu
- Kavya Thalaivan (2014 film)
- Vai Moody Passavum
- Pencil
- Trisha Illana Nayantara
- Kathakali
- Kabali
- Enkku Vaitha Adimgal
- Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithal (Actress)
Niranjani Ahathian Award
- International Indian Film Academy Award for Kavya Thalaivan (2014 film)
- Vijay Award for Kavya Thalaivan (2014 film)
- Anand Vikatan for Kabali
Niranjani Athian Images
