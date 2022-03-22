nissan magnite booking: ₹5.76 lakh this car ‘Tehelka’ in Indian market, more than 1 lakh models sold out – nissan magnite produces 50th thousand unit booking over 1 lakh beats maruti baleno and kia carens maginte price and mileage

The Nissan Magnite car has been getting a lot of love in the Indian market since its launch. The popularity of the car is such that the company has achieved the milestone of producing the 50,000th unit of this car. Not only this, it is also getting tremendous bookings continuously and till now more than 1 lakh bookings have been done by this car.This Nissan car is currently available in a total of 6 variants. This includes XE, XL, XV Exe, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O) variants and all these variants are in high demand in the market. Bookings for the new Baleno (Maruti Baleno 2022) are currently 50,000.

cost

Prices of this subcompact crossover start at Rs 5.76 lakhs and go up to Rs 10.20 lakhs for the top-end model. With its aggressive pricing and great looks, this car has been able to win over the hearts of the Indian customers. The popularity of the Nissan Magnite can be gauged from the fact that it took just five months to get the initial 50,000 bookings. Apart from this, there is a waiting period of 4 to 5 months on this. According to the company, in view of its increasing popularity, the speed of its production has also been increased.

power and performance

Talking about its power performance, its 999 cc, 3-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine generates maximum power of 71 bhp at 6250 rpm and peak torque of 96 Nm at 2800-3600 rpm. At the same time, its 999 cc, 3-cylinder turbo engine generates maximum power of 98 bhp at 5000 rpm and peak torque of 160 Nm at 2200-4400 rpm. Its naturally aspirated engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. At the same time, the option of CVT is also available in its turbo engine.