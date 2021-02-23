LATEST

NIT Jamshedpur Non-Teaching Recruitment 2021 Group A, B, C 73 Posts

Post Name: Fitter: Non-teaching (Group A, B and C) vacancies at 73 posts.
brief information: The National Institute of Technology Jamshedpur is an institution of national importance by an Act of Parliament (Act 29 of 2007), namely, the National Institute of Technology Act, 2007. NIT Jamshedpur Latest Notification 02/2021 for Advertisement Number NITJSR / ESS / CD 2020-21 / 1659 NIT Jamshedpur Non-Teacher Recruitment 2021 out of 73 posts Non-teaching (Chief Scientist / Technical Officer, Superintending Engineer, Deputy Librarian, Medical Officer, Superintendent, Technical Assistant, Senior Technician, Junior Assistant) Vacancy. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online NIT Jamshedpur Vacancy 2021 through official website NIT Jamshedpur Jobs www.nitjsr.ac.in By 19/03/2021.

NIT Jamshedpur Jobs 2021 – Apply Online Non-Teaching 73 Posts

Those candidates are interested in NIT Jamshedpur Recruitment 2021, NIT Jamshedpur Vacancy 2021 and NIT Jamshedpur Non-Teacher Recruitment 2021 can fulfill all eligibility criteria NIT Jamshedpur Non-Teaching Notification Apply online 2021 before NIT Jamshedpur. Below is a brief description of NIT Jamshedpur non-teaching TMT. Apply non-teaching online. NIT Jamshedpur non-teaching vacancy 2021 age limit, educational qualification, other details of NIT Jamshedpur TMT 2021 selection process, NIT Jamshedpur Vacancy The 2021 application fee, and how to apply are given below.

NIT Jamshedpur Non-Teaching Recruitment 2021
Non-teaching (Group A, B and C) vacancy notification details
Eligibility

  • Candidate must pass 12th grade, Graduate, Post Graduate (PG) Or equivalent from a recognized Board / University / Institute.
Important date

  • Starting date for submission of application: 15/02/2021.
  • Last date for submission of application: 19/03/2021.
  • Last date for submission of printout of application form: 26/03/2021 (5:00 PM)
Application fee

  • Application fee for group A 2000 / – Rs.
  • For Group B application fees 1000 / – Rs.
  • Application fee for group c 500 / – Rs.
pay scale

  • NIT Jamshedpur Non-Teaching Pay Scale Rs.144200-21700 / -.
Age Range

  • Please go to the official notification given below.
Selection Process
how to apply

  • Method of application: through Online.
  • Job Location: Jamshedpur (Jharkhand).
NIT Jamshedpur Recruitment Notification Vacancy Details Total: 73 posts
Interested candidates can read the full notification before applying online.
