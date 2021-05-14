Nithiin’s Check Telugu Movie Premieres On OTT SUN NXT!

One more movie is going to be premier on the OTT platform named Sun NXT and the movie name is “Check”. It is one of the hit movies in which featured Nithin, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Prakash Varrier. They are very talented and famous personalities in the Film Industry. They have previously worked in a number of movies and have got so much popularity for their work. The movie is coming on one of the most prominent and trending platforms which always brings some very interesting and hit movies to entertain its users. In this article, you will come to know about the movie’s cast, story, release date, and many more.

Check Telugu Movie On OTT SUN NXT

The film is directed and directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti and the producer is V. Anand Prasad. The movie is made under the production of Bhavya Creations. The cinematography and editing are handled by Rahul Shrivastav and Sanal Anirudhan respectively. The music of the film composed by Kalyani Malik. the movie starring Priya Prakash Varrier, Rakul Preet Singh, Nithin, and many other actors. The actors have given exceptional performances.

Star Cast Name of “Check”

Nithin as Aditya

Rakul Preet Singh as Manasa

Priya Prakash Varrier as Yatra

Simran Choudhary

Sampath Raj as SP Rathnam

Sai Chand as Sathyanarayan

Murali Sharma as SP

Harsha Vardhan as an astrologer

If we talk about the plot of the movie then it revolves around a boy named Aditya who runs away from the orphanage with his childhood friends but unfortunately got separated. After that, he starts working with a magician and gets to know all the tricks, and becomes a white-collar thief. He met with Yatra and starts loving her but she considered him a terrorist and put him in jail. In the prison, he starts playing chess and becomes a master in the game. Aditya starts performing in the National Level Competition.

A lawyer fights his case but not gets success in the movie. He also gets a chance to participate in Common Wealth Games. He plays his last chess game with the grandmaster of chess whose name is Vishwanathan Anand. While playing the game, he managed to escape from the jail. He also explains the reason for his escape from jail. The movie was originally released on February 26, 2021, in theatres and received an estimated amount of 14 crores in three days. Now, the movie is scheduled to be released on 14 May 2021 on the OTT platform Sun NXT. So, get ready to enjoy the movie on the Sun NXT by purchasing the subscription to the app.