Nithin check film pre release business

Young actor Nithin And priya Prakash Warrier The starrer upcoming film Czech is set for a grand release tomorrow on 26 February. The film stars Priya Prakash Varrier as the lead lady and she plays the love interest of Nithin, while Rakul Preet Singh plays a lawyer. As per the latest report, theatrical rights to the check have been sold for the Nizam and Seeded areas from Rs 5.4 crore and Rs 2.8 crore respectively.

Check out the movie pre release business:

Nizam: Rs 5.4 crore

Seeded: Rs 2.8 crores

Andhra: 6.8 crores

Total: 15 crores

Karnataka, Rest of India and Overseas: Rs 1.1 crore

Total WW: 16.10 Crore

Break-even: 16.5 Cr +

The film Czech is played by Chandrashekhar Yeleti and earlier in an interview with Duryoga, he said, “The film Czech is about an abandoned prisoner (essayed by Nithin), and how his life becomes new when he starts playing chess.” is. I have heard that chess is played while a person is sentenced in America, so there is a major emotional drama that surrounds the lead actor. “

Apart from Czech, Nitin is also playing the lead role in an upcoming film Rang De, featuring Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady and she will also appear in the Telugu film, which is a remake of Andhadhun.