Nithin Sings Bus Stand Bus Stand – TheMiracleTech

We usually call the Brathuche bus stand when things don’t work in our favor. Hero Nithin also calls Bus Stand Bus Stand. Everything is fine in his personal life. But, Bus Stand is the next song to be released from his film Rang De.

The makers have released a new poster, announcing that the bus stand starring Devi Sri Prasad will be launched on 27 February. In a black suit, white shirt and matching trousers, Nitin is seen looking depressed in the picture. He is seen sitting on the trail.

Kriti Suresh is the leading lady opposite Nithin in Venky Atluri Direction produced by Suryadevara Nagavanshi under Sithara Entertainment. The film is done with its shoot and is set for a theatrical release on 26 March.

