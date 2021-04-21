Nithya (Fun Bucket OMG Girl) Wiki, Age, Biography, Images, Videos

Nithyasri is a younger social media Influencer, mannequin, and actress who gained recognition amongst digital platforms like Tik Tok and Instagram. She obtained her fame after her Enjoyable Bucket channel’s OMG movies gone viral on social media. She is often known as Omg Woman Nithya. Nithyasri has completed numerous commercials and model endorsements. She was born and introduced up in Visakhapatnam. She has an enormous fan following in India. She not too long ago was within the information after her co-actor Enjoyable Bucket Bhargav arrested for raping a 14-year-old woman. She additionally issued a clarification, stating that the case doesn’t contain her in any respect.
Nithyasri Biography
|Identify
|Nithyasri
|Actual Identify
|Nithyasri
|Nickname
|Omg Nithya
|Career
|Actor, Dancer, Social media influencer
|Date of Delivery
|27 September 2004
|Age
|16 as of 2021
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Household
|Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriend
|But to be up to date
|Husband
|But to be up to date
|Kids
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Academic Qualification
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|School
|But to be up to date
|Hobbies
|Appearing, Dancing
|Delivery Place
|Vishakapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
|Hometown
|Vishakapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
|Present Metropolis
|Vishakapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
|Nationality
|Indian
