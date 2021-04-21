Nithya (Fun Bucket OMG Girl) Wiki, Age, Biography, Images, Videos

LATEST

Nithyasri is a younger social media Influencer, mannequin, and actress who gained recognition amongst digital platforms like Tik Tok and Instagram. She obtained her fame after her Enjoyable Bucket channel’s OMG movies gone viral on social media. She is often known as Omg Woman Nithya. Nithyasri has completed numerous commercials and model endorsements. She was born and introduced up in Visakhapatnam. She has an enormous fan following in India. She not too long ago was within the information after her co-actor Enjoyable Bucket Bhargav arrested for raping a 14-year-old woman. She additionally issued a clarification, stating that the case doesn’t contain her in any respect.

Nithyasri Biography

Identify Nithyasri
Actual Identify Nithyasri
Nickname Omg Nithya
Career Actor, Dancer, Social media influencer
Date of Delivery 27 September 2004
Age 16 as of 2021
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Household Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriend But to be up to date
Husband But to be up to date
Kids But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Academic Qualification But to be up to date
Faculty But to be up to date
School But to be up to date
Hobbies Appearing, Dancing
Delivery Place Vishakapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
Hometown Vishakapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
Present Metropolis Vishakapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
Nationality Indian

Nithyasri Official Social Profiles

instagram.com/omggirlnitya/

fb.com/omggirlnithya/

Twitter: But to be up to date.

youtube.com/channel/UCbiapypKcDGGAeSCWW3gJjg

Nithyasri Photographs

Right here’s the beautiful images of OMG woman Nithyasri,

