Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]April 7 (ANI): Nitish Rana from Kolkata Knight Riders has been reprimanded and fined 10 percent of his match-fee for breaching the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Mumbai Indians at Pune.

Rana admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

While Jasprit Bumrah from Mumbai Indians has been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Pune.



Bumrah admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For…