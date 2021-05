Nitish veera is a popular actor known for his performance in Pudhupettai, Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, Kaala, and Asuran. His acting in Dhanush starrer Asuran was well appreciated. Nitish played a pivotal role in Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming movie Laabam which is directed by late Janarthanan. Recently, Nitish Veera succumbed to COVID19 and passed away on 17 May 2021 (Monday). Check out below for actor Nitish Veera wiki, biography, age, family, movies, and images.

