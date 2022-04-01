NJ weather: Strong thunderstorm watch continues in 18 counties, with damaging winds, small tornadoes possible

Update: Strong thunderstorm warning issued in the form of strong storm across the state

Eighteen counties in New Jersey have been placed under heavy thunderstorm surveillance National Weather Service and the National Hurricane Prediction Center because strong thunderstorms, wet rain and small hail are expected with destructive winds across the state on Thursday evening and Thursday night.

The clock was issued at 4:15 and will remain in effect until Midnight in the following counties: Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Pacific, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren.

Although not as necessary as a watch warning, it does alert the public to the possibility of severe weather.

National forecasters…