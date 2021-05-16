ENTERTAINMENT

NK VS LLG Live Score Dream11 Match-4 Prediction Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021 Knights Vs Lightning

NK VS LLG Live Score Dream11 Match-4 Prediction Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021 Knights Vs Lightning



Get ready to witness the exciting fourth match which will be played in Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021. The teams that will grace the pitch and the cricket league are Northern Knights and Leinster Lightning. Commonly known as NK and LLG respectively, the teams will show off their best gameplay in today’s match. It will take place on 16th May 2021. Both sides are a set of ultimate players that has the ability to turn the table anytime in the match. Fans are anticipating this upcoming match which will kick-off at 3:15 PM IST. Today’s match details, prediction and probable players are mentioned here.

The Green which is situated in Comber is all set to witness the marvellous teams taking on each other for the coveted title. Though the title will not be given after this match, the teams will definitely earn some good points if they managed to defeat the other one. If we compare both sides, Leinster Lightning have dominated their opponent teams in all the matches they have played so far. Yes, the team achieved victory in their 2 matches. They will try to make a winning streak by winning this Match-4 of the league as well.

League– Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD
Match– NK Faceoff LLG
Date– 16th May 2021
Time– 3:15 PM
Venue– The Green, Cumber

Leinster have entered the popular league with the “Defending Champions” tag. They even proved that they are fully worthy of the tag as they showed their worth in the last two scheduled games where they achieved a huge victory against the teams that faced off them. George Dockrell who is an all-rounder gave his best efforts in those matches while Kevin O Brien along with Grassi also gave the team a better start against both of their rival teams. It is expected that they will repeat their performances in this match.

PLAYING XI:

Knights: Neil Rock, Paul Stirling, James Cameron Dow, Harry Tector, Jeremy Lawlor, Mark Adair, Ruhan Pretorius, Graeme McCarter, David Delany, Ben White, and, James McCollum

Lightning: Lorcan Tucker (WK), Kevin O’Brien, Joshua Little, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Tyrone Kane, Andy Balbirnie, Peter Chase, Simi Singh, George Dockrell, and, Barry McCarthy

On another side, Northern Knights have shown average gameplay in their last matches. Talking about last season, they could only win twice ut of the 6 matches. They would try to perform better this time and will look forward to winning the fourth match of Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021. However, Dream11 Prediction for today’s match is for Leinster Lightning. For Live Score and Scorecard of NK VS LLG, stay tuned to this space.

Related Items:

Most Popular

91
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
78
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
66
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
51
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
36
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Avatar Avatar
36
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
35
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top