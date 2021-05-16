NK VS LLG Live Score Dream11 Match-4 Prediction Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021 Knights Vs Lightning







Get ready to witness the exciting fourth match which will be played in Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021. The teams that will grace the pitch and the cricket league are Northern Knights and Leinster Lightning. Commonly known as NK and LLG respectively, the teams will show off their best gameplay in today’s match. It will take place on 16th May 2021. Both sides are a set of ultimate players that has the ability to turn the table anytime in the match. Fans are anticipating this upcoming match which will kick-off at 3:15 PM IST. Today’s match details, prediction and probable players are mentioned here.

The Green which is situated in Comber is all set to witness the marvellous teams taking on each other for the coveted title. Though the title will not be given after this match, the teams will definitely earn some good points if they managed to defeat the other one. If we compare both sides, Leinster Lightning have dominated their opponent teams in all the matches they have played so far. Yes, the team achieved victory in their 2 matches. They will try to make a winning streak by winning this Match-4 of the league as well.

League– Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD

Match– NK Faceoff LLG

Date– 16th May 2021

Time– 3:15 PM

Venue– The Green, Cumber

Leinster have entered the popular league with the “Defending Champions” tag. They even proved that they are fully worthy of the tag as they showed their worth in the last two scheduled games where they achieved a huge victory against the teams that faced off them. George Dockrell who is an all-rounder gave his best efforts in those matches while Kevin O Brien along with Grassi also gave the team a better start against both of their rival teams. It is expected that they will repeat their performances in this match.

PLAYING XI:

Knights: Neil Rock, Paul Stirling, James Cameron Dow, Harry Tector, Jeremy Lawlor, Mark Adair, Ruhan Pretorius, Graeme McCarter, David Delany, Ben White, and, James McCollum

Lightning: Lorcan Tucker (WK), Kevin O’Brien, Joshua Little, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Tyrone Kane, Andy Balbirnie, Peter Chase, Simi Singh, George Dockrell, and, Barry McCarthy

On another side, Northern Knights have shown average gameplay in their last matches. Talking about last season, they could only win twice ut of the 6 matches. They would try to perform better this time and will look forward to winning the fourth match of Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021. However, Dream11 Prediction for today’s match is for Leinster Lightning. For Live Score and Scorecard of NK VS LLG, stay tuned to this space.